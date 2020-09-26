Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) versus New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Head to Head Analysis

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.39%. Given Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital 9.02% 9.14% 3.67% New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and New Mountain Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital $92.95 million 3.42 $11.42 million $1.17 7.01 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.32 $112.56 million $1.27 7.46

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

