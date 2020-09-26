PENG Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, PENG has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market capitalization of $82,869.20 and $26.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00236982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00096827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.01457890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00201542 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,354,739,348 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,270,986 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

