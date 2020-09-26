Paxos Standard Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.49 million and approximately $140.43 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx, BitMax and Bitrue.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000419 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001609 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, BW.com, Coinsuper, Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, CoinPlace, BigONE, CoinExchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinbit, MXC, DigiFinex, FCoin, KuCoin, BitMart, OKEx, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Coinall, Iquant, BitMax, BCEX, Binance, Bittrex, ABCC, OKCoin, Crex24, P2PB2B, C2CX, WazirX, CoinBene, TOKOK, Bitrue, Gate.io, Hotbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

