Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 15 5 0 2.19 Marathon Oil 4 18 4 0 2.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $13.03, indicating a potential upside of 51.10%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $7.77, indicating a potential upside of 87.73%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 4.06, indicating that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.33 $234.00 million $3.29 2.62 Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 0.63 $480.00 million $0.75 5.52

Marathon Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -56.12% 3.58% 1.58% Marathon Oil -16.03% -3.67% -2.21%

Summary

Ovintiv beats Marathon Oil on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.