NuShares Price Tops $0.0003 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $4.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022169 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

