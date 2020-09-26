Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million

Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will report sales of $83.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $109.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $233.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $332.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $391.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $610.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NOG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 571,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

