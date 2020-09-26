Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.28. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 571,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,169. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

