Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0027

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $17.86 million and $850,417.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,739.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.84 or 0.03285570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.09 or 0.02012153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00427192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00867888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00510940 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011864 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,393,099,721 coins and its circulating supply is 6,567,099,721 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.