NavCoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $856,752.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $856,752.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000884 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,756,639 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

