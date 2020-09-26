Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:NBIO)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 372,196 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

