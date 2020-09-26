MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $9.65 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $297,029.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, IDEX, CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,520,331,338 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

