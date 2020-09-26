Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.74 Million

Analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will report $42.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.73 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $40.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $167.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.92 million to $168.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.33 million, with estimates ranging from $166.66 million to $187.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

