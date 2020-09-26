Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 38.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 175,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. 2,355,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

