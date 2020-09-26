Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report $55.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $56.00 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $40.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $206.49 million, with estimates ranging from $200.31 million to $215.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 471.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 55,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,527. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 5.76.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

