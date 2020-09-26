Modern Water (LON:MWG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $5.10. Modern Water shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 11,599,994 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.84.

Modern Water (LON:MWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

