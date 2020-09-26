MINDOL (MIN) Trading Down 35.3% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00007032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $128.95 million and $50,045.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00645093 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $922.26 or 0.08586520 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

