Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006616 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $24.43 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $279,073.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00236980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00097585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.01460431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00199915 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,373,791 coins and its circulating supply is 10,944,692 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

