MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Down 3.8%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 1,107,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,292,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.53.

Get MetalNRG alerts:

MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.