Metadium (META) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.41 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bytex. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $220,467.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01460050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200060 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bytex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.