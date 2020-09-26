Mercury Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,784.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $664,724.25 and approximately $1,784.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.01491431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00201469 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.