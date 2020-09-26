M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.14

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.14 and traded as high as $68.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 16,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.10.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

