Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) will post sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matinas BioPharma.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of MTNB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 809,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.74 and a quick ratio of 28.74. The company has a market cap of $157.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.84. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

