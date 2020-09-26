Master Contract Token Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $482,308.34 and $4,682.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.03290008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

