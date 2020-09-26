Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will post $48.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the highest is $49.45 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $49.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $198.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.51 million to $199.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $234.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Shares of NYSE MHH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

