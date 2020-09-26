Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will post $48.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $49.45 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $49.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $198.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.51 million to $199.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $220.29 million to $234.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.70%.

Shares of MHH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

