Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Mastech Digital stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. 11,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

