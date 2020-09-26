Maro Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million (TTC)

Maro (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.04824804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 902,750,762 coins and its circulating supply is 445,725,607 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

