MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.42. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,777 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter.

HZO stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.91.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

