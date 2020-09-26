LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.73

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and traded as low as $20.34. LUNDIN PET AB/S shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 3,987 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

About LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LUNDIN PET AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LUNDIN PET AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.