Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) and Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS) Critical Survey

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com -224.10% 11.67% 5.38% Liberty TripAdvisor -20.93% 9.91% 6.41%

This table compares Cars.com and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $606.68 million 0.84 -$445.32 million $1.45 5.21 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.72 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.66, suggesting that its stock price is 766% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cars.com and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 39.99%. Given Cars.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

