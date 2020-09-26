Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $2.36. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 200,811 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

