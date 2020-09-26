KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $3.80. KITOV PHARMA LT/S shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 487,065 shares traded.

KTOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

