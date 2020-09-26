Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Receives $63.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.21.

Several research firms have commented on KL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE:KL opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,072,000 after buying an additional 6,295,862 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,744,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

