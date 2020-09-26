Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KFFB opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

