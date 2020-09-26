John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.24

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as low as $32.31. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 366 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.