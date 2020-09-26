Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $3,276.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,691,782,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

