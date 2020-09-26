iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $70.40

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and traded as low as $68.00. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 23,356 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

