IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in IQIYI by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $1,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.49.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

