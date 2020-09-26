Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.79

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and traded as low as $34.53. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 3,189 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

