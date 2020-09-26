International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post sales of $89.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.50 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $339.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $375.05 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $379.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at about $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $374,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.