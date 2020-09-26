InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 444.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.