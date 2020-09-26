InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.
Shares of IHG stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
