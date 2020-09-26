INT Price Hits $0.0142 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. INT has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $680,254.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043279 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.14 or 0.04843382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002152 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

