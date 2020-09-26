Insider Buying: Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Insider Buys 96,500 Shares of Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$11,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,634,500 shares in the company, valued at C$196,551.89.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 51,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,738.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$61.18.

On Friday, August 14th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Robert Charles Kopple purchased 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Shares of CVE:LMS traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,022. Latin Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

