Ink (INK) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $504,262.55 and $79,153.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00236791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.01491431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00201469 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

