Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $297,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,950,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287,326 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR remained flat at $$35.37 during midday trading on Friday. 1,787,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,616. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.