IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.18. IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 45,499 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

