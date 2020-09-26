Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.90

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and traded as low as $142.80. Ibstock shares last traded at $146.10, with a volume of 913,249 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.78) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207.29 ($2.71).

Get Ibstock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.65. The company has a market cap of $603.69 million and a PE ratio of -35.95.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.