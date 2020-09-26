IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $13.75 on Friday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

