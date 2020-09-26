Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.05. Husky Energy shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,489,284 shares.

HSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

