Hush 24 Hour Volume Reaches $296,425.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $653,459.95 and $296,425.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00507731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,962,743 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.